Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th.

Shares of TWI opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.75 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Titan International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Titan International by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 184,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Titan International by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

