Thingschain Reaches Market Cap of $24,695.80 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Thingschain has a market cap of $24,695.80 and $1,979.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028730 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 189.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.86 or 1.01912145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00091225 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.