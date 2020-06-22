Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $351.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,379. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $356.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.27. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

