The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $658.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.