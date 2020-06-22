Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $520.19 per share, with a total value of $149,814.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $907,001. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPL. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $11.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $612.69. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,147. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.08. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

