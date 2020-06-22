Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.00, for a total transaction of $6,511,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 138,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,620,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 price objective (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,020.00 to $1,001.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $995.00. The stock had a trading volume of 123,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,027.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $848.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.74. The company has a market cap of $185.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,123.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

