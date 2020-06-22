Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,195 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Tc Pipelines worth $100,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

