Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of TWODF stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

