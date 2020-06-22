SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Update

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SNX opened at $101.80 on Monday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,540.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

