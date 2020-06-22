SunTrust Banks Raises Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $75.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $10,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,051 shares of company stock worth $16,842,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $4,353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.