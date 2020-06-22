Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) to Hold

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Acumen Capital cut shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 6,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 93,426 shares during the period.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

