Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) PT Raised to $9.00 at Lake Street Capital

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

