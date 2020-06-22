Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stamps.com by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after buying an additional 39,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stamps.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1,644.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after buying an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com stock opened at $175.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $221.73.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,443,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,561,437 over the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

