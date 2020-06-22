SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.47

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.47 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 110104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 63,261 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $3,799,455.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,573.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 962,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after acquiring an additional 286,473 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth about $8,437,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.