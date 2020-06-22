Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Trading Up 25%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc (CVE:SEV) was up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 399,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 525,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $10.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.23 million during the quarter.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

