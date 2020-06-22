SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 77,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.72. 772,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,467. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

