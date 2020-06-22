Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,866. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

