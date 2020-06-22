Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Decreased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,259 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Southern by 4,124.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,269,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,719 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southern by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,954,000 after acquiring an additional 943,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, Director Ernest J. Moniz purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,770. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $54.54. 1,869,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.97.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.