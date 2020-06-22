Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Sonic Automotive worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 167,499 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $6,150,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

In other news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

