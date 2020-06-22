SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Short Interest Update

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 26,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 23.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SM opened at $4.16 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $470.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SM Energy by 97.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in SM Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

