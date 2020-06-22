Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.49

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 91178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLP. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $997.32 million, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of -0.16.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,094,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

