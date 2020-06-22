Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.49

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.49 and last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 91178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SLP. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $997.32 million, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of -0.16.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,850,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,094,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 111.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
