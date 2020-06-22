Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMSMY. ValuEngine raised Sims Metal Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sims Metal Management from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

SMSMY opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Sims Metal Management has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

