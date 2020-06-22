Sierra Metals’ (SMTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

SMTS opened at $1.09 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.91 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,266,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 205,065 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,710,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 154,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 5,021.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,435 shares during the period.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

