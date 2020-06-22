Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expands By 5.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.20. 1,255,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,944,334. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,165,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 509,146 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,939,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,596 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.1% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 49,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.