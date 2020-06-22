Short Interest in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Decreases By 6.6%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,508,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. 279,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

