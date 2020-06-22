Short Interest in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Grows By 8.6%

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 785,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,242. Matson has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Matson will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.07%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

