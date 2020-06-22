Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Decreases By 8.8%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $58,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

