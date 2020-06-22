Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declines By 12.5%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 850.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.41% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.
BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
