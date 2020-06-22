Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Rises By 11.0%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $13.19 on Monday. BayCom has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BCML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price target on shares of BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BayCom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other BayCom news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Insiders have purchased 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,779 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BayCom by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 766,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 286,542 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of BayCom by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after acquiring an additional 404,313 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 28.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 131,498 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BayCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.