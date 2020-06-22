Short Interest in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Grows By 6.2%

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.96. 216,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611,526. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $27,209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,134,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

