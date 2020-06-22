Short Interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Decreases By 7.7%

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,277.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,493.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,020 shares of company stock worth $2,610,730 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. AXA purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter worth $23,489,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $14,354,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $12,497,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 403,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 332,750 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.