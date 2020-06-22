Short Interest in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Drops By 10.5%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 50,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,559.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,041 shares of company stock valued at $45,407. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 435.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.35. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Research analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

