Short Interest in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Decreases By 13.5%

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,400 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 938,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AWR traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $77.52. 34,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,738. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. American States Water has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.89.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $31,532.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $95,760. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

