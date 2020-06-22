Short Interest in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rises By 8.1%

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 25,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 18.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.54 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.