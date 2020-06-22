Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Decreases By 9.6%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of ALX stock opened at $257.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $223.02 and a 52 week high of $394.70.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Analysts expect that Alexander’s will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $3,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

