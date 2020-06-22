Sherritt International’s (SMIZF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SMIZF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78. Sherritt International has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.52.



