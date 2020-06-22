Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.