Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 87,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,197. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

