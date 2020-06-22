Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 83,870 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,870 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $13,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 104.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Welltower by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.85. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

