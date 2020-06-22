Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 71,482 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,482 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $359.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $295.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $253.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.99. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

