Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,119 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,119 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Owens Corning worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC stock opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

