Schroder Investment Management Group Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.10% of FOX worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FOX by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in FOX by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FOX by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,385,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FOX by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in FOX by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,109,000 after buying an additional 1,423,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

