Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 494,454 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SU stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

