Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.81 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10,630.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 41,140 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,985,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $337,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $320.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.68 and a 200 day moving average of $339.86. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

