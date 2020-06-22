Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 996,338 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.72.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

