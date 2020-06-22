Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,752 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.58% of Cheesecake Factory worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

CAKE opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.36. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $45.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.88%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

