Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,664 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $14,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after buying an additional 10,872,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,681,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 218.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICL Group by 7,565.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

