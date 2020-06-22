Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 28,909 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,982,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 486.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 70.2% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 165.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 473,484 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $74.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

