Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 245,399 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 227.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,399 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.29% of Premier worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 821.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.77 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.