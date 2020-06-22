Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,290,910 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2,485.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290,910 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of KeyCorp worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

